She’s Getting Overwhelmed With Calls, But She Has A Perfect Way To Annoy The Scammers So Much That They Block Her Number

Telemarketer and spam calls can be really annoying.

How do you usually handle calls like this? Do you ignore them, block them, or do you find a way to get them to block you?

The woman in today’s story has come up with a clever plan to annoy spam callers so much that they actually block her number.

Let’s see what she does.

Spam/callers are annoying, but 2 can play at that game! This is my favorite way to make scammers, telemarketers, or debt collectors stop calling me. It works damn near every time and I get a lot of enjoyment from it. Once a scam company or caller calls me more than once, it’s game on. Once I answer and they state their reason for calling, I tell them they have reached the local florist company and that I’m currently running a promotion on bouquets.

She refuses to talk about anything but her fake promotion.

They usually attempt to ignore me and talk about their scam, but I do not let go of my sales pitch lol. I ignore everything they say and repeatedly only answer them with “so are you interested in purchasing?” Or talk about whatever fake promotions like 50% off or something. After 2-3 rounds of this, they usually get annoyed and hang up.

She’s not done yet!

But the party’s just getting started. Hanging up isn’t enough, you’re gonna block me today baby! I then start calling them over and over, telling them that this is the local florist and that I’m trying to reach customers about a current promotion.

Sometimes she takes it even further.

It usually only takes a couple times before they get extremely mad and block me. Once they block me from that number, sometimes I’ll even go back to other numbers they use and harass them on those until I’m blocked from every number they have ever called me from.

That’s one creative way to deal with scammers!

