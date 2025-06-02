Customers Were Nasty To This Fast Food Worker, But They Got Even With Them In The Pettiest Ways

Folks, let this story from a Reddit worker be a lesson to you…

Don’t be rude to fast food employees!

Because they can make your life just a little more annoying than it already is through little bits of petty revenge.

Seriously! Don’t mess with people who touch your food, or something bad might happen to it.

Don’t believe me?

This Reddit post might just change your mind…

Rude customers in fast food. “I used to work in a fast food restaurant and on a daily basis people were always incredibly rude. I would always find ways to get back at them that were harmless and technically still doing my job but still inconvenienced them. One of my favorites when they were rude was give them back inconvenient change.

They had a system…

Honk at me in the drive through? You get 5 pennies when I could give you a nickel. Customers often claimed they ordered a larger drink size when they in fact had not and I had to correct it anyway. So I took a large cup, packed it to capacity with ice, then poured the amount of drink from the medium size so they still wound up with just a medium drink. I would also top it off with just water sometimes.

Another time a lady was incredibly rude in telling me she wanted no receipt, so you better believe it was in the bag.”

Being rude to people who touch your food is a really bad idea, and this guy proved it!

It’s in your best interest to be nice to drive-thru workers…trust us on this one…

