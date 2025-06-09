June 9, 2025 at 4:49 pm

‘When did these get so small?’ – A Shopper Didn’t Expect The Texas Toast She Bought To Suffer From Shrinkflation

by Matthew Gilligan

I’m willing to bet that pretty much everyone out there has heard of the term “shrinkflation,” right?

Basically, it means that some of the products we buy have become smaller because of rising costs and inflation…and, as you can imagine, consumers aren’t happy about it.

A woman named Steph posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why she wasn’t too happy about a product she bought because it looks a lot smaller than it used to.

Steph showed viewers a box of New York Bakery Texas Toast and then showed folks the pieces of frozen bread.

The text overlay on the video reads, “When did these get so small?”

Steph said to viewers, “If anyone has a better brand suggestion, I’m all ears.”

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what TikTokkers had to say about this.

This person made a funny comment.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual is over it.

Shrinkflation…it might be here to stay…

