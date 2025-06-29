He Found Out His Fiancée Wanted To Display Pictures Of Her Late Husband At Their Wedding, So He Thought About Calling Off The Ceremony

Weddings should be about your present love, not past memories.

This man was engaged to a woman whose previous husband had passed away.

She told him she wanted the pictures of her late husband to be part of their wedding.

He is not on board with the idea. In fact, he hates it so much that he’s not sure he wants to marry her.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITAH for postponing our wedding because my fiance wants to have pictures of her late husband in it? My fiance and I have been together for about 3 years. We got engaged 6 months ago. We were doing some planning, and she mentioned, “Where do you think (late husband’s name)’s pic could go?”

This man was confused.

I was confused. I asked her to clarify. She said she wants her late husband’s picture at the wedding. She went into more detail, at my request.

He told her he didn’t like the idea.

She wants one of the bridesmaids to hold his picture during the ceremony as well as having his pic on our table. And when taking pics, she wants to hold him in most pictures. I told her that I didn’t want that.

They got into a fight, with his wife screaming at him.

While I understand he’s important to her, I’d feel uncomfortable with his pictures in our wedding, especially when they’re so prominent. We got into a fight, and she yelled: “I can’t believe you’re jealous. He’s dead! What, do you think I’m gonna do at our wedding?”

I decided to postpone the wedding, and honestly, I’m thinking of calling it off all together. AITA?

She does realize her late husband isn’t part of this new marriage, right?

A classic example of “First love never dies.”

