Her Husband Cheated On Her So She Got Everything In The Divorce, But When He Wanted A Few Specific Items, She Tricked Him Into Thinking He Was Getting His Way

All is fair when it comes to love and original paintings.

What would you do if your ex wanted a specific painting in the divorce settlement? Would you let them have it, or would you fight to keep the painting?

In today’s story, one woman finds a way to trick her ex into thinking he got his way. She’s pretty sneaky!

Let’s read the whole story.

Two of the same “painting” Not me, but done by my mother-in-law. For clarity we’ll refer to MIL as “M” and FIL as “J”. Years ago, J had an emotional affair with M’s best friend (a married woman). This led to a prompt divorce, which allowed J to continue his relationship.

And J walked away with nothing but this new love.

Since this happened in the great state of Texas, M received full custody of the two kids, the cars, and the house.

However, J wanted specific items from the home that M wasn’t ready to hand over, the main one being a painting they bought on a past anniversary. M didn’t care too much for the painting, but wanted to stick it to J one last time.

This is where things get good.

So, she contacted the artist that made the painting explaining the situation, got them to make a print of it, and promptly stuck it in the original frame, taking the real painting for herself.

Now whenever I visit I see the same “painting” in each person’s living room and I give a little chuckle.

What does Reddit think? Was M fair to J? Let’s read the comments for more information.

One Redditor was baffled at how J never noticed.

Another user had a fun twist to the story.

Others thought this art seemed familiar.

And finally, one reader had to say it.

Her revenge was about as petty as it gets — good for her.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.