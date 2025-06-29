His Sister’s Toxic Boyfriend Totaled Her Car, So This Brother Said Something That Crossed The Line

It’s great to be home with family, where you can vent to trusted ears knowing that your words won’t leave the four walls you speak them in, right?

Well, unfortunately that’s not the case for everyone.

And as the guy in this story found out, even when he’s agreeing with things his family members previously said, he’s still made out to be the bad guy.

What’s more is that the real bad guy is given nothing but compassion.

Read on to find out what happened to rock this family’s core.

AITA for kicking someone while they were down? Yesterday at around 10pm, me (19, male) and my oldest sister (23, alias ‘Hazel’) were on our way to pick up my partner from work when she got a call from my other sister, who is 21 (alias ‘Julia’). Apparently, Julia’s boyfriend ‘Vern’, who is 20, got T-boned by another car near our home. Vern decided that instead of staying home for the night, he would take my sister’s car for a drive (with her permission) hours away from home, late at night, for no reason. Vern has his own vehicle but won’t drive it because the car doesn’t have insurance due to the fact that he hasn’t had a job in two years and can’t afford it. Julia’s car got totalled, as far as we know the accident wasn’t Vern’s fault.

Yikes! Let’s see what happened when they caught up with Vern.

Hazel agreed to check on Vern since he was extremely close, and after we picked up my partner, we started heading to where we were told he was. On the way I asked Hazel why Vern wasn’t driving his own car, and she tells me he doesn’t have insurance. I replied to this with “Maybe he should get a job then.” She told me to shut up, and I did. We got to the place where we were told he was, but he wasn’t there by the time we arrived because his mom came and picked him up.

But the next day, things started to get problematic for this guy.

This morning my mom (45) drove me to work, and told me Hazel had let her know what I said last night. I reiterated exactly what I said, being honest and not sugarcoating it. My mom said I shouldn’t kick him while he’s down, to which I said “He’s always down.” Then, my mom got angry with me for being unsympathetic.

Let’s see how the guy felt after that.

I can understand why she thinks that and maybe my words were harsh, but Vern and Julia have no idea I said that (mostly because Julia hasn’t spoken to me since June of last year due to unrelated reasons, and Hazel had ended the call before I made my initial comment). I don’t see how I’m in the wrong here, when I’m saying things that Hazel and my mom have both said before. My mom has told Julia not to let Vern drive her car multiple times, because he isn’t on the insurance for it (my mom pays for the car’s insurance as well). I’m just not sympathetic and refuse to pity him for getting into an accident that could have been avoided if he never got in the car in the first place. AITA?

Given that he expressed his opinion in the presence of his sister and his mom only, this guy really hasn’t done anything wrong.

Kicking Vern when he was down would mean saying these things to his face, not talking behind his back.

Sure it might not be super nice of him, but it could well be the reality check that everyone needs in this situation.

Let’s see what the folks of Reddit thought about this.

This person agreed that by saying these things out of earshot of Vern, he’d done no wrong.

While others thought the rest of the family needed to take a good look at Vern’s behavior.

And this Redditor questioned the older sister’s behavior.

He deserves a safe space to talk.

