Girlfriend Meets Her Older Girlfriend’s Elderly Parents, And They’re Even Worse Than Robert De Niro In “Meet The Parents”

Sometimes parents disapprove of their kids’ romantic choices. It just happens.

What would you do if your parents disapproved of your romantic choice? Would you listen to their reasoning or cut them off?

In this story, the parental disapproval might have gone a little too far.

Let’s read on to see what happened.

AITA for leaving dinner with my parents after they called my girlfriend disgusting? So, I (32F) have been dating my girlfriend I’ll call Ruby (48F) for around 10 months. Yes, I’m well aware of our age gap. I’m a fully grown woman. I can make my own choices.

Hear, hear. But what’s going to go wrong, here?

Ruby treats me well, and she’s been the first in a long string of crappy exes to do so. She is honestly an absolute angel. For some context, me and my parents (67F and 65M) have never been close, as they honestly didn’t really give a darn about me when I was a kid.

OP has grown up. Have the parents?

I was always being handed off to nannies and ignored when I would try to play with them. They would always leave me behind with said nannies when they went on business trips and vacations, and then when I got older, they would just leave me all alone. It was a crappy way to grow up, but I’ve moved on from it. I can’t let my childhood define my entire life. Once I moved out, we rarely talked besides holidays and birthdays.

Not great, but sometimes them’s the brakes. Will mom and dad change their ways?

Anyways, in the past couple years, my parents have started reaching out more and trying to connect. I was a little wary at first, as I thought maybe they wanted something from me, but after feeling them out for a bit, I think they just feel bad for how they ignored me when I was young. I slowly started letting them into my life, and a few months ago, told them about Ruby. They immediately jumped into telling me how I’m too young to be dating someone so old and so on and so forth.

Ugh, seems like this is the beginning of more unwanted advice.

I shut that down immediately. I told them they don’t get to say stuff like that to me, ever. They can support me after all the stuff they pulled, or go away. That seemed to shut them up. Fast forward to last night, me, Ruby, and my parents all had dinner together. It was their first time meeting her. It was going smoothly up until Ruby pecked me on the lips before going to the bathroom.

The second she was out of earshot, my mom just blurted out something like (I can’t exactly remember): “Ruby absolutely disgusts us. She’s disgusting.”

Time to get out of there.

I didn’t say anything, but I was just so stunned as they both started trying to explain that they can’t accept this relationship or some nonsense. I barely remember, all I could hear was static. I flagged down our waitress, told my parents that we’re leaving, and paid the bill as we all sat in awkward silence (I guess they didn’t want to embarrass themselves in front of the waitress? I don’t even know). By then Ruby was back, and she was totally confused.

Confusing turn of events. Will OP tell her GF the truth?

I explained everything in the cab home, and I honestly started tearing up a bit. I was finally starting to think I actually had parents, but then they go and say stuff like that. Ruby was pretty shocked and comforted me. Now, my parents have been calling and texting me, scolding me for leaving like that, and saying that they just want me to date someone right for me.

The parents called for backup.

They even looped in a couple aunts and uncles (who never even really gave a hoot about me ever) and have them telling me to answer my parents and apologize. Just need to know, was I wrong?

Not cool, mom and dad, not cool.

What do the comments on Reddit say?

This person is like, let ’em be ghosts again.

Another user is like… act your age, not your age gap.

One poster thinks these parents have garbage timing.

One poster worries this might be a little homophobic.

This person suggests OP mind the gap, but ignore the parents.

Parents can act like children too.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.