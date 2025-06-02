Wife Accuses Husband Of Cheating While Recording On Her Phone, And The Situation Escalates From There

A recent social media trend of acting out various scenarios like some kind of skit or scene is blurring the line between fiction and reality.

When these “POV” videos are posted, viewers are not always certain whether they are watching a scene play out, or if a person is truly sharing a very scary bit of their private life.

Take this video recently posted by TikTok user @justjade_222, who shares frightening, expletive-laden arguments she gets into with her significant other.

In the latest, she holds her phone under her face while she confronts him about possibly cheating on her.

Ask anyone who has been in a toxic relationship if these kinds of arguments sound familiar to them and they will likely agree.

I found it tough to even listen to the entire clip.

“So I have a simple question for you,” she asks someone offscreen in this clip. “Are you cheating on me?”

“What the [expletive]?” replies a man off-screen.

Jade repeats the question: Are you cheating on me?”

“Why the [expletive] would I be cheating on you?” he replies.

She begins listing the reasons she thinks he is, and the conversation devolves from there.

“Because you don’t even come home till really late. You don’t even take me out to eat. You don’t even kiss me,” she says. “You don’t even really talk to me. Like you don’t even want to hang out with me.”

“I literally cook you food, I cook you food, I take care of you. Do your laundry…you don’t spend time with me. You don’t even have time for me, at all. I don’t even understand.”

The man sounds quite upset.

“Who the [expletive] are you talking to?” he asks her.

“You,” she says.

“Why are you talking to me like that?” he asks.

“Because I can. No, I’m asking you a simple [expletive] question. Answer the question.”

Next, they fight over her being allowed to see his phone, and she calls him “disgusting.” By the end of the clip, he sounds as if he’s stomping or throwing things.

“OK, and then what? What the [expletive] you gonna do? What’re you gonna do?” she asks him at the end of the video.

Check it out:

In the comments, people warn her that she’d better exit this relationship.

It sounds like there’s nothing left to save.

But of course, it’s easier said than done when there are feelings involved.

Still, he never did deny that he was cheating, as several point out.

And he refused to let her see his phone, which many people say is another red flag.

But how polite would you be if your girlfriend or wife was speaking to you that way?

They both sound extremely toxic.

I’m not sure this relationship is good for them.

