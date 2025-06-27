Wife Promised To Handle The Summer Trip Costs, But When She Couldn’t Follow Through, Husband Refused To Take On The Financial Burden

Joint budgets require clear agreements and mutual follow-through, but this couple had neither of those things.

So when a couple disagreed yet again about the financial aspect of their summer plans, it revealed a longstanding rift between them that needed to be addressed.

Read on for the full story.

AITA But we had a deal My wife wanted to go on another short summer trip together, but I didn’t since I’d already paid for the other one we’re taking with her parents.

Since she still wanted to go, they decided she should be the one to pay for it.

We agreed that she would pay for the trip she wanted. So she ordered it.

But she quickly went back on her commitment and suddenly the pressure was back on him.

However, one week before that trip, she told me she couldn’t fully pay for it since she didn’t have enough money and needed me to pay the rest. Furthermore, that was all of her money, so the next month she wouldn’t be able to contribute to our mutual budget.

This left him in a tight spot, so he said no, which upset her even more.

As a result, I had to pay part of the trip and cover all the bills for our family on my own during the next month. I refused because I had some other plans, including some tooth implants for me and saving for a car I wanted to buy. She got mad at me and doesn’t talk to me. AITA?

He had to stand firm on his limits, regardless of whether it upset her.

What did Reddit make of this debacle?

This marriage really doesn’t seem like it’s built on a solid foundation.

Both of these people’s view of money and partnership is all sorts of skewed.

These two need to get back on the same page — and fast.

At this point, should this couple just call it quits?

Ultimately, she chose to make plans beyond her means and then blamed him for not covering the cost.

But they made a deal, and he simply was sticking to it.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.