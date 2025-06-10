Woman Baked A Birthday Cake For Her Friend, But She Took It Back After An Argument With Her Friend’s Mom Over A Dress

Some people can be clueless about how friendship and life in general work.

What would you do if a friend liked something of yours so much that they paid you for it and insisted that it was their’s now since they paid for it?

Um, hello, the item was never for sale!

Would you be upset, or let it go to save the friendship?

This young lady found herself in this situation with one of her friends, but when she made a cake for her friend’s birthday party, she had the perfect opportunity to get payback!

Read the story below to find out what happened.

AITA ruining my friend’s birthday party by taking back the cake I baked for her? My friend is quirky. She was never diagnosed with anything, but she is very clueless sometimes. I have had to spell things out for her a lot.

This young lady’s friend borrowed a dress from her

Few months back, she borrowed a dress of mine. I really love that dress. There isn’t any sentimental value, but I got it when we were on vacation few years ago.

Her friend paid her to keep the dress.

She also loved the dress, and one day, she just transferred money to my account and told me that she was keeping the dress. I spoke to her, but she just told me that doesn’t matter as she has paid me.

She baked a cake for her friend’s birthday.

Her birthday was a week ago, and her mom asked me to bake a big cake for her. I usually sell cakes cheap, just a little more than ingredients’ cost.

She talked to her friend’s mom regarding the dress.

On her birthday, I went over to her house with the cake. This was 15 minutes before the party was due to start. And then, I decided to talk to her mother. I said something like my friend is really clueless sometimes, and I was hoping her mom would speak to her, and get my dress back.

But the mom said it shouldn’t matter anymore since she got paid for it.

I was very shocked when she also said that as long as I was paid, what does it matter. She told me to just move on as it was just a dress and that my friend really liked it. She told me as long the dress was paid for, what am I complaining about.

She got mad and took the cake back.

I got really annoyed, so I pulled out the amount she paid me. I put it on the table, picked up the cake, and left. She got mad and started yelling at me that I was ruining the party.

She told the mom the same response she received from her.

I kept walking back to my house. She kept telling me to give back the cake and that I couldn’t take it back just because I want to be petty. I just asked what she was complaining about as I had paid back the money. My friend ended up having a cakeless 16th birthday because of this. AITA here?

Ooh, talk about being petty. Let’s find out how others reacted on Reddit.

Just because you can pay for something doesn’t mean you’re entitled to keep what isn’t yours.

