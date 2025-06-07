Traveler Booked A Vacation To Rome, But Now She Realizes She’ll Be Gone On Her Mom’s Birthday

Birthdays can be a pretty big deal, but different people have different ways of celebrating.

How would you feel if someone you loved was going to be on vacation on your birthday and was therefore unable to celebrate your birthday with you? Would you be upset, or would you consider it no big deal and simply celebrate a few days later when they get back?

In today’s story, one mother and daughter are in the situation. Let’s read all the details.

AITA for booking a holiday which overlaps with my mum’s birthday? Me (F26) and my husband (M27) booked to go to Rome March 2026. I did the booking and I did a silly mistake which I have admitted – I wasn’t looking at the date, I looked at the cheapest price. Booked the holiday, happy days. However, realised the date. We fly 1 day before my mum’s birthday and I said to her that I will try to amend the date.

Changing the date may not be possible.

I emailed the company, they said they couldn’t amend it so I enquired about cancelling. £400+ to cancel. I enquired again about amending it/changing the date to a week later. Whilst waiting for the email reply, I messaged my mum to explain and say I have tried.

Her mom is not happy.

I woke up in the morning to her message saying she was upset and disappointed and felt like she was at the bottom of my list. We’ve not had the easiest relationship and we are in a good place. I spoke to my colleagues who are roughly same age as my mum and have children that are my age. They have said that I’ve tried to rectify it and they wouldn’t mind if their kids missed their birthdays as long as they still celebrated. I did say this to my mum and said we can celebrate when we get back (4 days after her birthday) as she refuses to celebrate before (2 days) due to superstitions.

She feels really bad about this mistake.

I just feel awful and have done because I made a stupid mistake which I know I could have easily avoided. It’s not a big birthday for her (like 50th / 60th etc) and I have tried so hard. The company replied and said to change the dates it would be a further £550. I just feel bad and despite our rocky relationship and the childhood abuse I experienced, I thought we were in a good place and feel like we aren’t. So, AITA?

She should just celebrate with her mom when she gets back, and maybe buy her an extra nice gift this year to try to make up for the mistake.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

