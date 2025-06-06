Woman Chooses To Spend Mother’s Day With Her Grieving Mom After Grandma’s Passing, But Fiancé Gets Mad And Accuses Her Of Being Inconsiderate

Grief has a way of changing your priorities, especially when family is involved.

AITA for skipping Mother’s Day with my fiancé’s family? For the past five years, I’ve (33F) spent almost every holiday with my fiancé’s (34M) family. We go to his grandma’s house, and there is a low-key gathering planned for Sunday. I’m not very close with my family, so I genuinely enjoy spending holidays with his. They’re wonderful people and have always been very welcoming. My maternal grandmother passed away this past Thursday. She had dementia, and it wasn’t a huge surprise. My mom is not great with emotions, and I think it happening so close to Mother’s Day is causing her a bit more grief than expected. When I messaged with her today (Saturday), I asked if I could come spend the day with her tomorrow since we hadn’t made plans prior, but haven’t heard back yet.

I mentioned this to my fiancé when I got home from work, and he immediately gave me an attitude and complained that it’s such short notice (12 hours from when we’re supposed to be there) and that I’ve known about her death since Thursday. I understand that it’s short notice, but I was sort of expecting him to be a little more understanding of the fact that my mom’s mom just passed away, and it’s Mother’s Day. Given the circumstances, I don’t think it’s unreasonable to want to spend the day with her. I already told him I’m not going to his family’s house, regardless of what my mom says, when I hear back, mostly because my feelings are hurt about his lack of compassion. AITA?

