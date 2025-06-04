Woman Has An Upcoming Work Trip, And She Feels Uncomfortable Leaving Her Boyfriend And Coworker Alone Together In Her Apartment

Boundaries in shared living spaces can get blurry.

This woman lives with her boyfriend and also lets her female coworker stay at her apartment two nights a week, free of charge.

While this situation works well for them, she feels uncomfortable leaving town while her coworker and boyfriend share the apartment without her there.

Is she wrong for feeling this way?

Read the full story below.

AITA for not letting my coworker stay at my apartment with my boyfriend when I’m not here My female coworker stays at my place two nights a week, free of charge. A couple of months ago, my boyfriend moved in with me. My mom recently invited me to join her on a work trip to Las Vegas. My boyfriend can’t come, but I still plan on going.

This woman doesn’t feel comfortable leaving her boyfriend and coworker alone in her apartment.

The issue is I don’t feel comfortable with my coworker staying at my apartment while I’m not there because it would just be her and my boyfriend alone. To be clear, I don’t think anything inappropriate would happen between them. I trust them both.

Her boyfriend supports her decision, but suggests being honest with her coworker.

But, something about the situation just doesn’t sit right with me, and I’d prefer to avoid it altogether. My boyfriend says he supports my decision, but he also feels that by asking her not to stay, I’m implying I don’t trust either of them. He believes I should be upfront with my coworker about why she can’t stay that week.

So, does this make me the jerk for asking my coworker to make other arrangements while I’m gone and potentially implying I don’t trust either of them even though that’s not my intention?

I sounds like she wants to set a boundary, and it’s her place. She can do that.

As they say, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

