Woman Is Planning A Small Wedding With Her Fiancé, So She Didn’t Give Her Future Sister-In-Law A Plus One

AITA for not allowing future SIL baby daddy an invite to our wedding? I (32F) am getting married to my fiancé (35M) on November 2025. Our wedding is small and intimate (50 people). We are not having a bridal party, and we have a “No kids” policy, except for my teenage sister.

Here’s the dilemma. My fiancé’s sister (21F) is currently pregnant by her now ex (23M). They started dating in November 2023 and got pregnant not long after. We don’t know where their relationship stands, and it’s never been clearly communicated.

The only thing we’ve been told is that they plan to “co-parent,” which feels vague and doesn’t clarify whether they’re officially together. Based on how it was worded, we’re assuming they are not together. I’ve never met him and I don’t plan to before the wedding. She’s due about 2.5 months before our wedding.

When addressing her invite, I asked my fiancé: “Should we include him as a plus 1?” His response was, “Nah, I don’t know him like that. So, why would we give her a plus 1?” So, we sent her an invite addressed only to her.

RSVPs go through a Google Form. It’s clearly stated: “If you have a plus one, it will be listed on your invite. If not, please leave that section blank.”

She submitted her RSVP. She entered his name as a plus 1, even though it’s clearly stated she doesn’t have one. I could’ve made separate forms for a guest with and without plus one, but that would just delay the issue. Now we’re dealing with it ahead of time and not the week of the wedding.

