Employee Made Brownies To Share With Her Coworkers, But One Of Them Got Upset When She Learned What The “Secret Ingredient” Was

Workplace jokes are common, but sometimes, they can be offensive to others.

What would you do if you made a joke at work but a coworker got offended? Would you apologize or think of the coworker as oversensitive and not worry about it?

This woman decided to make brownies and share them with her coworkers.

When someone asked how she made them, her response was a joke, but one coworker got offended.

AITAH for upsetting my coworker with a joke during lunch? I recently started a new job and have been trying to get to know my coworkers. Last week, I brought in homemade brownies and offered them to a few people during lunch. Everyone seemed to love them.

One coworker, Sarah, asked what the secret was because they were extra soft. I jokingly said, “Oh, just a pinch of sarcasm and my soul.” She suddenly looked uncomfortable. She put the brownie down and didn’t say much after that.

Later, I found out Sarah has strong beliefs about food being made with good energy and she takes that stuff seriously. I honestly didn’t mean to offend her. It was just a joke.

Now, she’s avoiding me at work, and another coworker said she thinks I was being insensitive. I tried to apologize, but she won’t really talk to me. AITA?

A harmless joke to one person can be a cruel insult to another.

