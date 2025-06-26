Woman Moved And Wants To Bring Her Dog With Her, But Her Family Thinks She’s Selfish To Take Her Pooch

If you had a dog and moved to another city, would you bring your dog with you even if other members of your family who weren’t moving were really attached to the dog? Or would you leave the dog behind to be cared for by your family?

In today’s story, one person is in this situation. She really wants to bring her dog with her, but her family is making her feel guilty for this decision.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA: moving my dog to my city. I moved from northern Australia to a southern part of the state around 8 months ago and I knew at the time I couldn’t take my dog with me until I settle down in my new home (trying to find a rental took a long time). I am moving my dog down to where I am living. I have booked transport and had his travel approved by a vet. It has been confirmed and it’s too late to cancel it. It’s happening in 2 weeks time. My dog is an 8 year old fox terrier who is super outgoing and everyone loves his energy.

Her family really loves her dog.

My dad has become super attached to him.

On top of this my pop has inoperable lung cancer and has been walking my dog to stay active and they also have a special bond. My family has been sending me rude messages saying if you take your dog back you will cause pop to go downhill and that I don’t care about his condition.

She really wants her dog.

I don’t want to be selfish here and I’ve tried to let it go. I really love my family and I care so much that pop is sick and it’s awful. I feel so terrible but I can’t live without my dog as he got me through a really hard time when I was leaving a difficult relationship. I really tried to not take my dog back but I made a commitment to him and I only left him temporarily because I was taking a high paying job so I could provide a better life for us.

It’s kind of too bad that her dad and pop grew so attached, but it is her dog.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks she should take her dog with her.

Here’s another way of looking at it.

Maybe she could wait awhile before she takes her dog.

I’m sure her dog misses her.

This is a hard decision.

