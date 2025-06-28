Woman Refused To Sell Liquor To A Young Man Who Was About To Turn 21, So She Got Rewarded For Doing The Right Thing

Integrity is doing the right thing even if no one is looking.

If someone who was one day shy of reaching the legal drinking age came into your store to buy alcohol, would you sell it to them? Or should you make them wait until the next day?

This woman was working the closing shift at a small-town gas station.

When she was about to close, a young man tried to buy liquor just before his 21st birthday.

Sorry, come back in two hours. I used to live in a small town (population +/- 2500). We had 1 grocery store and 6 mini-mart/gas stations. I worked at one of these stations. This is in Nevada, so we all sold liquor. We can sell hard liquor 24/7 if we’re open.

I was working closing shift. We closed at 10 pm. About 9:45, a sweet kid (SK) came in wanting to buy some liquor.

SK: Hi, can I get a bottle of hard stuff? Me: Sure, I just need to see your ID. He handed me his ID. He would turn 21 the next day, like 2 hours away.

Me: Nice try, but nope. SK: Oh, come on! It’s only 2 hours! Me: Well, come back in 2 hours. SK: But you close in like five minutes. Me: Oops… sorry!

He tried a couple more times, and finally just smiled, said okay, and left. I was informed a couple days later that I was the only one who didn’t give in and sell to him. Out of the 7 places in town! He was working with the sheriff’s office, and they all got huge fines, but I got a $.50/hr raise.

You can never go wrong with doing the right thing.

