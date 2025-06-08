Woman Rudely Cut The Line For The Bus Without Consequence, So One Fed-Up Commuter Confronted Her And Sparks Flew

Standing in line is a common practice in crowded cities, but it can quickly turn into a test of patience.

When one commuter grows tired of a rude woman cutting the line, their confrontation leaders tempers to flare and tensions to rise.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for for using someone’s rude excuse against them at the bus stop? I work in a city, and I take a bus to go to the city where I live.

This commuter usually deals with the same people every day.

Usually, there are between 20 to 40 people waiting, and we always stand in a line. There are some people that I meet every day as we take the bus at the same time.

But soon enough, tensions began to rise among the other commuters.

The problem arises when the bus doesn’t stop right in front of the first person in line. If that happens, people break the line and cut in to get on first.

But they quickly dismissed one commuter’s concerns.

One time, this happened, and I complained to someone behind me who cut me off the line. She replied, “It doesn’t matter because we all get in.” While that is true, it also defeats the whole purpose of standing in line for 20 to 30 minutes to get there on time.

So this commuter was determined to not let this go.

So today, I went to the line and saw this woman. I directly stood in front of her.

When she complained, they knew exactly what to say.

She told me I was cutting her off, and I replied, “It doesn’t matter because we all get in.” She continued complaining, and I told her that’s what she did the other time. She didn’t understand my point and started yelling at me for doing that. I didn’t move. AITA or not?

This commuter refused to back down in the face of their perceived injustice.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter praises this commuter for being assertive!

This user isn’t sure this issue is something even worth fighting over.

This lady kinda had this rudeness coming.

While neither side ended up winning the argument, the commuter’s stance sent a clear message.

Sometimes standing up for yourself is worth a fight.

