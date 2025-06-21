Woman Thinks She’s Losing Friends Because Of Her Son, But Her Friend Told Her The Real Reason Why People Are Distancing Themselves

True friends will be honest with you no matter what, but sometimes the truth can hurt.

If a friend was complaining about something to you, would you be honest with them, or would you let them believe something that wasn’t true to save their feelings?

This woman has a friend who complains about slowly losing people in her life.

She was honest with her friend about why she’s losing friends, but she’s not sure if that was the right thing to do.

Am I the AH for telling a friend why she can’t make/keep friends? Let’s call the friend Meg. She is a mom to a special needs child, and she insists that no one wants to be or stay her friend because her son has disabilities. She says she wants to have friends outside of the community of parents who have special needs kids.

After another one of her explosive outbursts, I plainly said: “This is why you don’t have friends.” Mind you, her outbursts usually have to do with her not getting her way and then resorting to name calling and cursing out the other person or people.

Generally, it has to do with her telling them that her life is unfair and they’ve never had it as hard as her. Recently, she fell out with another friend of ours because of this. The woman she fell out with was a teenage refugee, so no, she doesn’t have a disabled child, but she’s had a hard life, too.

This was another one of those. I told her, “You don’t have friends because you’re mean. It has nothing to do with your son having special needs. He’s a wonderful little guy. It has to do with the fact that you alienate everyone.”

“You tell people that they can’t have possibly struggled/sacrificed/worked as hard as you. It’s off putting and mean,” I added. But now, I feel like I shouldn’t have said that. AITA?

The truth can hurt, but if her friend actually listens to the truth, maybe she’ll be able to make more friends.

Sometimes, you have to look yourself in the mirror to know that you are the problem.

