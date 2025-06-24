June 24, 2025 at 12:35 pm

Woman Wants To Get A Tattoo As A Memorial For Her Nana, But Her Sister Wants Her To Wait Until She Gets A Memorial Tattoo

woman getting a tattoo on her arm

Unless you’re getting matching tattoos, is there any reason to coordinate who gets what tattoo first?

In today’s story, two sisters want to get tattoos in honor of their late Nana, but the little sister feels the need to dictate when the big sister can get her tattoo.

Should the big sister listen to her little sister or ignore her?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

WIBTA for getting a memorial tattoo before my sister?

So I (19F) wanted to get a tattoo, a purple heart with wings and a halo for my Nana who we lost 5 years ago in her sleep.

I’ll admit the whole desgin and idea are on short notice, but It’s the first time I’ve really thought about getting a tattoo and I really want to.

She’s not planning to get the tattoo immediately.

I’ll sit on it for a couple weeks tho, but my sister (17F) wants to get a memorial tattoo too, and has for years.

Shes demanding I wait until her birthday passes(end of July) to get it done.

But she doesn’t want to wait until the end of July.

Our designs are nothing alike, she wants a purple unicorn.

WIBTA if I didnt wait until after my sisters birthday passes?

It doesn’t seem like there’s any reason to coordinate who gets what tattoo first.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Would it really hurt to wait?

Surely she could wait a couple months.

Getting the tattoos together might be special.

Is there a reason she wants to get her tattoo before her sister gets one?

I like this suggestion!

Her sister isn’t asking too much.

