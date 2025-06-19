Woman Was Only Doing Her Job In The Grocery Store, But A Customer Blamed Her For Being Rude And Causing A Scene

Some customers think they can easily bypass store policies.

If you worked at a grocery store and saw a customer trying to break the rules, would you turn a blind eye or confront the customer about the store policies?

This woman is working in a grocery store where a customer can only buy one dozen eggs.

She saw a lady take 4 dozen, so she decided to inform her of the store policy.

It got pretty dramatic.

Read the story below for all the details.

Crying won’t get you anywhere I work for a small chain grocery store. By some miracle, they’ve managed to keep egg prices somewhat reasonable, but it’s limited to one dozen per customer.

This woman saw one customer take 4 dozen eggs.

I’m checking out a customer and noticed she has 4 dozens in her cart. I said, “Unfortunately, eggs are limited to one dozen per customer.” She says, “Yeah, I saw the signs, but wondered if you’d make an exception. My husband is vegetarian, and we spend thousands of dollars here.”

So, she called a manager.

Um, no. I called over a manager. She got more annoyed, and said I was rude and accused her of stealing. Which I didn’t.

Her boss asked her to take a walk for a while so the customer could finish her shopping.

My boss told me to take a walk and she’d finish the transaction because this lady kept blaming me for everything. When I came back, said boss said she started crying after I left.

Rules are rules, and that customer learned the hard way that she has to follow them.

Some customers make it so easy to treat employees as the villain.

