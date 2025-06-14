Employee Was Told Not To Touch Office Equipment, So She Made Sure To Call The IT Guy Even For The Most Trivial Technical Problem

We all have that arrogant colleague in the workplace.

If you were perfectly capable of doing a simple task at work, but a coworker insisted that they needed to do it for you, would you insist on doing it yourself, let them do it for you, or find a way to get payback?

This woman who was working in a call center fixed the batteries of her phone by herself.

An IT guy scolded her, saying she wasn’t qualified to do this.

So, when another piece of equipment stopped working, she didn’t lift a finger.

Let’s see what happened.

Read the story below for all the details.

Not my job Years ago, I was working in a large call center. I was trying to find a management position since I had just finished my Masters in Management.

This woman adjusted the batteries of her desk phone.

On this particular day, my phone jack stopped working. I was pretty sure it was the batteries, so I opened the box, took out the batteries, and adjusted them. It worked.

The IT guy told her not to touch any equipment as she was “not qualified” to do this.

Well, the IT guy walked by and saw this. He yelled at me not to touch the equipment. That I was not qualified, and that I should call him from now on.

Her monitor got unplugged, and she called the IT guy to fix it.

Fast forward to a week after. Somehow, my foot got tangled around a cord which unplugged my monitor. I could see it and could easily have crawled under the desk to plug it back in. Nope. I called for him to come do it.

She reminded the IT guy that she “wasn’t qualified.”

He, who weighed at least 375#s looked at it and told me to just reach down and plug it in. I told him, “Nope, I’m not qualified. Not my job.” And slid my chair out of the way.

Now, the IT guy never messed with her again.

Then, I got to watch him struggle and sweat and sweat for five minutes trying to fit under the crowded desk. He never messed with me again.

He was just doing his job, but he certainly made it harder on himself!

Let’s find out the reactions of other people to this story on Reddit.

Some people are too arrogant to admit that others are knowledgeable, too.

