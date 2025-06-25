Woman Won The Lottery And Saved It for Her Son’s Future, But Her Fiancé Tried To Claim Half Of The Winnings For A Child He Had Been Hiding From Her

Money can reveal sides of people that love alone might never expose.

When one woman disclosed her lottery winnings while preparing for marriage, her fiancé’s reaction made her question everything about their future together.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

Future ex-fiancé is angry because I don’t want to share my son’s money I (F, 35) met my fiancé 2 years ago. My son (4) gets on well with him, and my ex-husband (my son’s father) also likes him.

But one day, everything changed for her financially.

Now to the point: 3 years ago, I won a large sum of money in the lottery. Not millions, but enough for a nice life if I work normally and a good start for my son later. Seventy-five percent went into a savings account that my son will have access to when he’s 21.

Money has been a bit of a sticking point in the past for this couple.

My fiancé always thought I had plenty of money and never let me correct him. I insisted on a prenuptial agreement, and for that, the finances were disclosed.

So naturally, her fiancé wasn’t thrilled when he learned her plans for the winnings.

Now the amount in my son’s savings account is about five times more than anything my fiancé has. Completely enraged, he left the lawyer’s office and ignored all calls for 2 days. For me, that was the end of the relationship, and I wrote to him saying that he could have the ring back.

But it was anything but a clean break.

A week later, he was at the door. He said he would love me, but was in shock and now wanted details of where the money had come from.

Then he dropped a bombshell.

He also told me that he had a 5-year-old daughter from a previous relationship and that it would only be fair to split the money so that his daughter could also benefit from it. He sees it as justified, as I got the money through luck and not through performance. I gave him back the engagement ring and kicked him out of my apartment.

He wasn’t going to give up that easily, though.

Since then, I’ve been getting messages from various social media profiles and cell phone numbers saying that I would be the AH who is ruining his daughter’s future. I only found out about his daughter that day. I never saw any photos or anything like that in the past years. AITA?

What a whirlwind of a story.

What did Reddit have to say?

Looks like everything worked out the way it needed to, as far as this user is concerned.

She definitely shouldn’t be with someone who behaves this way with money.

Sometimes it’s hard to move on, but in this case, it’s the right decision.

There are two possibilities for what’s happening with his “daughter” and none of them are good.

He showed her exactly who he was the moment things didn’t benefit him.

Ultimately, he wanted more than just her hand in marriage.

