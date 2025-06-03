Woman’s Husband Spends Every Day In His Chair Doing Nothing, So She’s Considering Divorce After Years Of Carrying The Marriage Alone

Some people dream of slowing down in retirement, but there’s a difference between relaxing and completely checking out.

What would you do if your partner spent every waking hour glued to a screen while you handled everything else around the house?

Would you learn to live with it?

Or would you long to regain your freedom and life?

In the following story, one woman finds herself facing this very decision and decides she wants to live.

Here’s what happened.

AITAH for wanting to divorce my husband who sit in his chair all day long watching videos I, F74, have been married to my husband for 5 years, but we have been together for 9 years. From the minute he gets up, which is usually around noon, he sits in his chair and goes on his computer, doing who knows what until it is time for dinner. After dinner, he goes right back there until 10 pm, when he comes into the bedroom to watch TV until 2 or 3 am. We live in a large 4-bedroom house.

Here’s where she’s at with it.

He does not participate in any household chores. He does cut our small backyard. It takes 10 minutes, and he complains about it all the time. He does not clean the cars. He just sits in his chair. No conversation. I own the house. I paid for it myself. I do not see any reason to stay married. I do not see what he brings to the table. I would like to go out of the house occasionally. I am a chronic pain patient; however, I do not let that stop me from enjoying life. So, is it wrong to kick him to the curb so I can find happiness for the last years of my life? He came into the marriage with nothing, and that is what I am sending him out with. He has lived rent-free in my house since I met him. AITA?

Wow! He must not know how good he has it.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit have to say.

This person suggests she have a life and get rid of him.

Here’s someone who dealt with a similar man.

These are all really good points.

According to this person, they could never treat someone like that.

It’s time to divorce him, and there’s no better time than now to get the ball rolling.

She’ll be much happier and at peace once she takes the first step and files the paperwork.

