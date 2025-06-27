Woman’s Nice Coworker Keeps Lip-Smacking While Eating And It’s Driving Her Nuts, But She’s Afraid To Ask Her To Stop And Hurt Her Feelings

Sharing a space with coworkers can be so awkward & comical that they made an entire show revolving around it (The Office).

In today’s awkward office situation, a woman who is going insane over the sound of her coworker’s eating and lip-smacking asks the internet if she should ask her to tone it down a bit, or just keep using noise-cancelling headphones.

WIBTA if I told my coworker to stop smacking her lips when she eats? Hi everyone – I’m caught in a dilemma and I can’t figure out if I’d be helping or harming a relationship I have with my coworker. I (27, F) and Coworker A (32, F) have been working together for about a year and a half now. Our company isn’t huge, so everyone knows everyone quite well and has a positive relationship.

Except for when we eat. Coworker A has this habit of smacking her lips pretty loudly while she eats. I’m pretty sure it’s a cultural thing (we come from similar ethnic backgrounds) as people in our community do that pretty often. My parents made a point to nip that habit in the bud when I was a kid, so I’m extra cognizant of that when I’m around other people.

It doesn’t matter what the food is, there’s just always lip-smacking. I’ve been intentional about eating when she doesn’t, but the way our office is situated, the kitchen is pretty open and we can hear/see when someone is having lunch.

I once was eating noodles while she was working, and made a comment along the lines of: “Ugh, I hate how loud it sounds when I eat noodles” within her earshot, and she (very kindly) said: “Hey! No judgement here – eat as loud as you want”.

She is super nice, super kind, and outside of that is a great coworker. But it’s gotten to the point where when she eats I have to put in noise-cancelling headphones to drown out the lip-smacking noises/actively avoid eating at the same time as her because it grates on my nerves so much.

I’m a fairly confrontational person, and wouldn’t mind mentioning it to her, but I can also see making any comment around coming across as hurtful/insensitive. I haven’t talked to my coworkers about it because it feels gossip-y to do so, and I don’t want to make what is otherwise a minor issue a huge thing. Most people in the area I live in aren’t confrontational either, so me being upfront is a bit unorthodox already. WIBTA?

