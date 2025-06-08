Worker Is Used To Take Long Lunches, But A Policy Change Meant She Got To Leave Early Instead

You can do a lot of things to get fair treatment at your office job.

Sometimes that involves doing things that don’t work out well for the company.

See how this worker used a new policy against her supervisors.

“No more long lunches.”

I was pulled into the office by my supervisor and another one, acting as a witness. The main topic at hand was that I would take an extra 20-30 minutes on lunch everyday. When I explained I would do this to use some of my overtime and was saving the company about 2-3 hours of time-and-a-half pay, it didn’t matter to my supervisor. He stated that I needed to be more “punctual” because he needs me on the floor.

Two can play that game.

Okay, that’s understandable. I followed up with “Does that mean since I show up on time every day, I get to go home on time every day?” He didn’t like that question since he just got through telling us at the beginning of the night how everything needs to be done before we leave. So he put it in the system under my work profile that we had that conversation and that “He knows I can do better…” Oh, I did better. Fast forward to last week, it’s been almost a month of one-hour lunches only, and I’m still staying late to finish off the work from the night. My paycheck was the biggest I’ve seen since I took this position a little more than a year ago. I was excited, and I knew why it was that big. Unfortunately for my supervisors, they got into some heat for how much OT I earned over the last month.

They were directed to address us three about how we can’t get any OT anymore and that we need to work our schedules as they are.

But it didn’t have its intended effect.

My other supervisor said, “Y’all can take a longer lunch to help cut down OT.” I jumped in immediately and stated that I would not be taking any longer lunches because I was formally sat down for a conversation regarding that matter. He refused to do it and the one who gave me that conversation just stared at me. Man, it felt super awesome to say that to them, and for them to realize I was doing them a “favor” this whole time. I actually got sent home early today, because I’ve already accrued a day’s worth of OT.

