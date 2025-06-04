Young Man Wanted To Wear A Jacket, But His Dad Got Upset Because He’d Told Him To Wear A Hoodie

When you are an adult, your relationship with your parent evolves and changes, especially in your 20’s.

What would you do if your father was giving you a ride somewhere, and he tried to tell you that you had to wear a hoodie rather than a jacket, but you didn’t want to?

That is what happened to the young man in this story, and his father got angry when he wouldn’t put on the hoodie and now he is wondering if he did something wrong.

Check it out.

AITA for not wearing a hoodie? So for a bit of context, I’m an adult (M22) and I live with my parents. My dad and I were going out towards his work which is at a hospital. It was about 55 out and a little windy, but I decided to wear a t shirt and pants. As we were leaving and inside of the garage, my dad tells me to get a hoodie upstairs in my room because he said it was cold I was comfortable wearing the shirt, but it was a bit cold after all. It was better safe than sorry. Since there were a set of jackets already there, in the moment I decided to wear my north face 700 jacket. I figured it would be better to wear since I can take it off easily. I was also getting my blood drawn, so I also figured wearing a jacket would be easier to take off rather than a hoodie.

Was the t-shirt unprofessional or something?

My dad gets frustrated and tells me that he wants me to put on a hoodie, because I’ll be meeting his hospital coworkers/friends on the way, and a winter jacket would look silly, and the only reason why I did that was to make him upset and go against him and his wishes. I tried my best to not raise my voice, but I respectfully told him that this is perfectly fine, and that I felt comfortable wearing this. He starts to argue with me and tells me to wear the hoodie or else he would make me drive there on my own.

Yeah, he is old enough to dress himself.

I told him that I am an adult and that there is no problem with the jacket I am wearing. I was wearing a plain t shirt and sweatpants before I put on my jacket. I also said that I do not dictate what he wears, so it shouldn’t be a problem. My dad gets frustrated and tells me that I’m being disrespectful but decides to let me wear the jacket anyway and we head out together. We get into an argument on the way and he tells me that if my girlfriend told me to wear a hoodie I would’ve done so immediately, which I felt was disrespectful.

He might have been upset about something else and just took it out on his son.

Not right, but it happens.

I communicated that I wanted to just understand what was wrong and that it was crazy that he got upset over a jacket and what I was wearing. I never raised my voice at him and calmly told him that this was what I felt comfortable wearing, and that we weren’t going anywhere fancy or special. I also told him that I wasn’t trying to be difficult. He said that it goes deeper than that and that I apparently “hate him so much” to wear that jacket and not run upstairs to grab a hoodie. He said that my demeanor and tone of voice was disrespectful towards him.

Parenting is difficult and every parent makes mistakes.

We then talk about parenting, and how that style can be “toxic” parenting. He said that he didn’t care because that’s all he knows, and that when I’m older I can learn from that since I’m so “perfect”. During that, I told him that you’re a good parent and I wanna make this work between us. He said that he knew already that he was a good parent.

An argument once in a while is no big deal.

In reality, my dad is actually a good dad and person. My parents helped me get through school and have supported me along the journey and in life, and I am eternally grateful to them. So, AITA? Could I have handled this better? Thank you!

It sounds like there is more to this story than is listed.

Parenting is hard, maybe dad was having a bad day or there was a previous argument.

Either way, nothing wrong with wearing a jacket rather than a hoodie.

