Young Woman Is Trying To Be More Independent, But Her Parents Are Reluctant To Let Her Do Things Without Them

For many parents, it can be hard to trust their teenager to be responsible when they’re not around.

At what age would you consider it okay for a teen to go off on their own and be more independent?

This young woman is trying to be more independent before college, but her parents don’t think she’s mature enough.

Are her parents too strict? Check out the full story.

AITA for asking to do things without my parents? I (16F) will graduate secondary school in a couple weeks. Because of this, I’ve been wanting to be a lot more independent. That’s while I transition to college.

This young woman always asks her parents to do things alone.

I tell my parents that I want to do things without them. For example, I wanted to get the train to other cities, or I want to go to sport events. But every time I do, they tell me I can’t.

Her parents think she can’t do it on her own.

They say I’m not old enough. They say that I “have no idea about the real world.” They said that I think it’s all sunshine and rainbows, so I shouldn’t be allowed to travel alone.

But she believes she’s mature enough.

In my opinion, I don’t believe this to be true. My friends would label me as very politically and socially aware, and I’m even known as the “responsible one” of the group. Teachers have labelled me as mature, too.

They constantly argue about her.

This is the topic of almost all our arguments recently. They constantly believe I’m immature and see the world as a fairytale. My 17th birthday is coming up in a few months, and I’m still wondering when I’ll be allowed to do things myself. Am I the jerk?

There’s a fine line between being protective and overprotective.

