A Car Owner Got A New Windshield And It Cracked the Same Day. – ‘Is this a valid crash out, yes or no?’

Doh!

When things like this happen in life, all you can do is shake your head, cry for a minute, and then laugh about it!

A woman named Abi posted a video on TikTok and shared the unfortunate luck she had with her car.

Abi’s video shows her laughing in her car and the text overlay reads, “good thing I got a brand new windshield this morning!!!!!!!!”

Abi then showed viewers the cause of her outburst.

A crack in her brand-new windshield.

In the caption, she wrote, “is this a valid crash out, yes or no?”

We’d say YES to that question…

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what folks said about this on TikTok.

This person spoke up.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual chimed in.

Jeez, talk about bad luck…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!