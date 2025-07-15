July 15, 2025 at 8:48 am

A Car Owner Got A New Windshield And It Cracked the Same Day. – ‘Is this a valid crash out, yes or no?’

by Matthew Gilligan

Doh!

When things like this happen in life, all you can do is shake your head, cry for a minute, and then laugh about it!

A woman named Abi posted a video on TikTok and shared the unfortunate luck she had with her car.

Abi’s video shows her laughing in her car and the text overlay reads, “good thing I got a brand new windshield this morning!!!!!!!!”

Abi then showed viewers the cause of her outburst.

A crack in her brand-new windshield.

In the caption, she wrote, “is this a valid crash out, yes or no?”

We’d say YES to that question…

Check out the video.

is this a valid crash out, yes or no? #fyp #foryou #whyme #imnotok #relatable

Now let’s see what folks said about this on TikTok.

This person spoke up.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual chimed in.

Jeez, talk about bad luck…

