A Car Owner Had A Major Mishap When She Tried To Air Up Her Tires

by Matthew Gilligan

If you’re gonna put air in your car tires, you have to tread carefully…see what I did there?

But it’s true!

Anyway, on to the story!

A woman named Court took to TikTok to show viewers how things didn’t go as planned when she tried to pump some air into her tires.

Court’s video shows her pumping air into one of her tires and the screen showed her that she was only around 25 PSI of pressure…

But then, she got a big surprise…

Court’s tire popped, and the TikTokker’s wheel seemed to deflate.

She said, “It was only on 32!”

Didn’t see that coming!

Check out the video.

I’ve never had this happen to me before. To say the least, it scared the shit out of me #fypシ

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker nailed it.

You gotta be careful when you fill up your car’s tires, folks.

Maybe don’t always trust the machine.

