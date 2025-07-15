July 15, 2025 at 4:48 am

A Car Owner Spent $50 To Fix Her Sun Visor Instead Of Paying $500 At A Dealership

by Matthew Gilligan

woman sitting in her car

TikTok/@juleslutzz

You gotta love it when people on TikTok use their powers for good and share knowledge about how folks can save money!

In this viral video, a woman named Julia showed viewers how she saved a boatload of money by fixing the sun visor in her car by herself.

woman talking about her car

TikTok/@juleslutzz

Julia told viewers she was quoted $500 to get her visor fixed, so she decided to take matters into her own hands.

She said, “I found a replacement on Amazon for $50. About to watch probably like two TikToks, maybe a YouTube video, I’m going to replace this.”

woman with a sun visor

TikTok/@juleslutzz

Julia did her research, took off the old visor, and installed a new one.

She said, “Oh my God. Wait, who did that? Me? Oh my God!”

She added, “That is so amazing. $450 saved.”

Nice work!

woman working on her car

TikTok/@juleslutzz

Take a look at the video.

@juleslutzz

I, in fact, can just do it myself tiktokautocampaign carmechanic

♬ original sound – Julia Lutz

Now check out what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 06 20 at 4.14.24 PM A Car Owner Spent $50 To Fix Her Sun Visor Instead Of Paying $500 At A Dealership

Another TikTokker nailed it.

Screenshot 2025 06 20 at 4.14.42 PM A Car Owner Spent $50 To Fix Her Sun Visor Instead Of Paying $500 At A Dealership

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 06 20 at 4.14.55 PM A Car Owner Spent $50 To Fix Her Sun Visor Instead Of Paying $500 At A Dealership

She saved a boatload of cash by doing it herself!

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

