A Car Owner Spent $50 To Fix Her Sun Visor Instead Of Paying $500 At A Dealership
You gotta love it when people on TikTok use their powers for good and share knowledge about how folks can save money!
In this viral video, a woman named Julia showed viewers how she saved a boatload of money by fixing the sun visor in her car by herself.
Julia told viewers she was quoted $500 to get her visor fixed, so she decided to take matters into her own hands.
She said, “I found a replacement on Amazon for $50. About to watch probably like two TikToks, maybe a YouTube video, I’m going to replace this.”
Julia did her research, took off the old visor, and installed a new one.
She said, “Oh my God. Wait, who did that? Me? Oh my God!”
She added, “That is so amazing. $450 saved.”
Nice work!
Take a look at the video.
She saved a boatload of cash by doing it herself!
