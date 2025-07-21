A Caterer Is Invited To An Event With Her In-Laws, But She Doesn’t Want To Mix Barbecue With Business

this story

AITA For Not Agreeing to Work at a Family Event I (25f) work two jobs, one being a business I own and have built from the ground up for the last year and a half.

My partner’s parents recently invited me to a barbecue with some of his family that his grandparents are hosting, friends of his grandparents are also going to be there. I was really excited to go to this as his grandparents are really sweet and we get on well. So I made sure I specifically booked that weekend off of both jobs to ensure I could go.

I stayed round my partners recently and his mum said she had offered my services to his grandparents on the day of the barbecue. It was more like she assumed I’d be okay with it as I’d not been asked if I was able to do it and there was no mention of payment.

I’d have to get public transport the morning of the barbecue (2hrs) with all of my equipment, perform the services at the barbecue, then take everything home and there would be more to be done once home that could take a few days. So that’s 4 hrs travel, with expected products and services, and I’d likely not be able to actually enjoy the barbecue as I’d be working. And it would all be unpaid.

I mentioned to my partner that I’ve got reservations about doing this, but I’m worried I’m TA because it’ll cause arguments between us or between myself and his family AITA for not wanting to mix business with barbecue?

