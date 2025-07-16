A Chevy Silverado Owner Didn’t Expect To See So Much Rust On His Truck So Soon

A lot of rust on a vehicle is no bueno, amigos!

And it looks like the guy who posted this viral video on TikTok is really going through it.

He took to the social media platform to show viewers what he’s dealing with.

The TikTokker said, “I traded in my Ram for this?”

And it’s pretty easy to see why he’s so upset.

The undercarriage of the vehicle is covered in rust and the text overlay reads, “Frame on 2024 Chevy 2500 Rusting After 15,000 Miles.”

The TikTokker said the Ram truck that he traded in had 100,000 miles on it and he added that the new vehicle was in much worse shape.

Well, that’s not good…

Let’s take a look at the video.

That’s not a good look…doh!

