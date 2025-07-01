A Coworker Kept Harassing Her Because Of Her Service Dog, So When They Took Things Too Far She Reported It To HR And Got Her Fired

Some people think that they should be able to take their pets with them everywhere, which can be annoying, but service dogs are the obvious exception to ‘pet free’ rules.

What would you do if you had a life-saving service dog with you, and a co-worker kept harassing you about it?

That is what the disabled woman in this story experienced, and when her co-worker took things to far, she got her fired and now she feels bad that someone lost their job.

AITA for getting my coworker fired after she kept trying to “prove” my service dog is fake? I have a medical alert service dog named Max who helps with a serious heart condition. He’s literally saved my life multiple times by alerting before I pass out. I started a new office job 3 months ago, and everything was fine until (let’s call her) “Karen” started her crusade against my dog Max.

It started small. She’d loudly announce “pets aren’t allowed in the office” every time she saw us. I explained repeatedly that Max is a service dog, not a pet, and showed her his documentation. She then started telling everyone I was “obviously faking” because I “look too young to be disabled.”

Things escalated fast. She’d try to “test” Max by dropping food near him (he’s trained to ignore it). She reported me to HR weekly. But the worst part? She started purposely wearing strong perfume and spraying air freshener around my desk, which triggers my condition. Max alerted 3 times in one day because of this. The final straw? I found out she was taking photos of me and Max and posting them in a Facebook group about “fake service dogs,” asking for ways to “expose” me. She included my full name and workplace.

I took screenshots and went to HR. They fired her on the spot for harassment and creating a hostile work environment. Now my inbox is flooded with messages from her friends and family saying I’m TA for “getting a mother of 3 fired over a dog” and that I “should have just worked from home if I’m so sick.” Here’s the thing – I actually feel horrible that she lost her job. Her kids aren’t at fault here. But she literally put my life at risk with the perfume stunts, and doxxing me online was scary. AITA?

I personally don’t like dogs around, but service dogs are the obvious exception.

