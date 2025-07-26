A Customer Explained Why She Didn’t Tip After Her Experience At A Hard Rock Casino Restaurant

To tip or not to tip…

That is the question.

And now we know how this TikTokker feels about that sentiment.

Her name is Jenna and she posted a video on the social media platform and told viewers about why she decided not to tip her server after the experience she had at the Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati restaurant.

Jenna said she was out to eat with her mom and her dad and things seemed fine at first…

She ordered a steak salad and her parents planned on sharing an order of chicken fajitas. They asked their server if the fajitas were big enough to share, and they were told it would be enough for two people.

But things got off to a rocky start…

Their espresso martinis didn’t show up for twenty minutes, and when they asked the server about them, it was clear they forgot to put their drinks in because the espresso machine needed to be reset.

And then the fajitas came out…and they weren’t as advertised…

In fact, there were only seven pieces of chicken on the platter…and her father’s Caesar salad never arrived.

Jenna asked about the size of the fajita order and the server was in the mood to argue, so Jenna’s mom asked to speak to the manager.

They argued with the manager over the size of the fajita meal and the manager kept talking over them. The manager then told them they should put in an order for more food, which they would have to pay for.

Meanwhile, the espresso martinis still hadn’t showed up, and the server told them the bar was slammed…but Jenna noticed that the bar stuff was standing around talking to each other.

The manager became angry with Jenna and her parents and said she was going to send over another worker to talk to them.

The second manager who came to their table wasn’t any better and they suggested that Jenna order a second platter of fajitas for $26.

Jenna said her father’s salad finally showed up after 45 minutes of waiting.

Frustrated, Jenna and her parents decided not to leave a tip after their bad experience.

