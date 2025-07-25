A Customer Found A Foreign Object In Her Hershey’s Chocolate Bar. – ‘Okay, I’m genuinely freaking out right now.’

This is the second chocolate-related mishap video I’ve seen on TikTok in the past few days, and all I can say is that something is going on in those factories…

In this instance, a woman named Kiki showed viewers what she found in her Hershey’s Symphony chocolate bar…and it wasn’t pretty…

The text overlay on Kiki’s video reads, “I could never look at my favorite Hershey’s bar again.”

She told viewers, “Okay, I’m genuinely freaking out right now.”

Kiki showed viewers a piece of plastic or tape that she found in her chocolate bar.

She said, “So I’m eating the leftover of this freaking Hershey bar that me and my mother love so dearly. I was eating the second-to-last piece. This is the last one. And I start feeling something that has lines and like, textures on it. And I’m like you know what, I could really feel the almond.”

Kiki continued, “Whoa, right? You see the chunks and stuff, right? I’m like, ‘Whoa, I feel like the skin and all. Dude this thing starts unraveling, I take it out of my mouth. I’m like what the flip, what is that? This is full on plastic.”

She added, “I’m sorry, this is so gross. Because like I literally was chewing on it. But like, what the hell? Like Hershey’s, out of all chocolate bars, Hershey? Plastic, in your freaking, are you kidding me, bro?”

It looks like Hershey needs to do some work in the quality control department.

Ew.

