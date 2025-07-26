A Customer Said A Harbor Freight Employee Refused To Honor His 25% Off Coupon. – ‘Is it a bad computer system? Is it somebody who’s angry at me?’

Is it just me, or has customer service taken a huge nosedive lately?

And I’m talking about across the board: restaurants, gas stations, pretty much everywhere!

And this guy knows all about it…

His name is Steve and he took to TikTok to complain about the bad service he received when he went to buy something at a Harbor Freight store.

Steve said he was working on a project and he decided to go to a Harbor Freight store because he had a 25% off coupon.

He asked an employee about the item he needed, and the worker told him it wasn’t in stock and he’d have to go to another store.

Steve was annoyed and he asked a different worker about the item he was looking for.

This employee told him they did have the item in stock and that all he’d have to do is go pay for it and pull his car up for it to be loaded in.

Then Steve went back to the original employee he dealt with to pay…

Steve told viewers, “He doesn’t give me the 25% off. And he goes, ‘I put the coupon in.’ I said, ‘No, you didn’t. You didn’t even look at the coupon. I told you I had a coupon, but you didn’t even look at it.”

The worker then told Steve he couldn’t enter the coupon in because he didn’t have a scanner. Steve told him he didn’t need a scanner, all he needed was the code.

The employee finally put the code in and Steve got the 25% off of his item.

He told viewers, “It’s frustrating, because it’s either spite, you know, he’s looking at me, and what did I say that could have ****** him off?”

Steve continued, “Is it stupidity? Is it a bad computer system? Is it somebody who’s angry at me because I challenged him by saying, ‘Well, next time I know I’ll go check in the back.’ You know?”

He added, “Who knows why, but the point of the matter is, if this was my store, I would have just lost a $400 sale, right?”

He had to deal with some pretty bad customer service…

But haven’t we all at some point?

