July 17, 2025 at 2:48 am

A Customer Said She Tipped Her Mechanic With Goodies And Got A Discount

by Matthew Gilligan

woman holding a bag

TikTok/@jeneatsart

I guess tipping any and every kind of worker is worth it, huh?

Well, according to a TikTokker named Jennifer, it is!

She posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how she managed to get some money knocked off her bill after she tipped her mechanic with goodies.

woman giving a mechanic some treats

TikTok/@jeneatsart

Jennifer walked into the auto shop in her video and asked, “You’re the one working on my alignment?”

After the mechanic said yes, she handed him a plastic bag.

woman holding a black plastic bag

TikTok/@jeneatsart

In the video’s text overlay, Jennifer wrote, “Tipping etiquette for getting your car serviced is going to the gas station next door to get the guys some Gatorade & snacks.”

In the caption, Jennifer wrote, “I got a discount.”

Well, it looks like this tactic works…

woman handing a bag to a mechanic

TikTok/@jeneatsart

Here’s the video.

@jeneatsart

& I got a discount👌🏾🙂‍↔️

♬ original sound – Jennifer | food + art

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 06 20 at 2.27.53 PM A Customer Said She Tipped Her Mechanic With Goodies And Got A Discount

Another TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 06 20 at 2.28.28 PM A Customer Said She Tipped Her Mechanic With Goodies And Got A Discount

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 06 20 at 2.29.28 PM A Customer Said She Tipped Her Mechanic With Goodies And Got A Discount

It looks like we’re gonna have to start tipping our mechanics from now on…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter