A Customer Started Filming This Cashier And Threatened To Post It On Facebook, So The Manager Of This Store Ended Up Calling The Police

“You have cameras filming, why can’t I?” Not recent but a similar incident I witnessed today brought back the memory. I worked at a grocery store a while back and was manning the cashier for the day. I generally don’t let things get to me but this particular customer was just the perfect combination of everything that irks me.

The encounter started normal enough. The woman (who will be referred to as “W” for the sake of simplicity) began to unload her groceries onto the belt. As I was about to scan the first item she stops me, W: wait, I have price matches. Me: I’m sorry ma’am. We no longer price match. W: Yes you do. Me: No we don’t. I’m sorry but we discontinued that policy. W: Don’t lie to me.

Me: I’m not lying to you. At this point W has opened up her purse and pulled out her phone. Great. This was going to be fun. I turned of my checkout light in preparation for the incoming headache. W turns on her phone and begins filming. W: this man is refusing to honor the price match policy here at **** and is being very rude. What’s your name? Me: I am not giving you my name. Ma’am you cannot film here. Please put your phone down. At this point she start cackling.

W: You are required by law to let me film and give your information. Just like how you are supposed to honor your policies on price matching. THIS MAN NEEDS TO BE FIRED! Me: Ma’am I’m gonna have to ask you to either put your camera away or leave. W: ITS A FREE COUNTRY I CAN FILM WHEREVER I WANT. THIS IS A PUBLIC PLACE. YOU HAVE CAMERAS FILMING WHY CANT I? Me: This is a private business, our cameras are for security purposes, you need to leave.

She had a little girl with her so I tried to remain calm, show her that not all adults are psychotic animals. I noticed my supervisor (who will be “S”) walking over to my register at this point and I remember the look of “why me?” on her face. I still owe her a drink for this day, now that I think about it. S: is everything ok here? W: NO! This man refuses to honor my price match and is turning away my business because he doesn’t want to be filmed. I guess he’s afraid Ill show his fat greasy face to all my Facebook followers. That hit a nerve. I was going through a rough patch and was very self conscious about my appearance at that time. I opened my mouth to retort but my supervisor stopped me.

S: Ma’am, I don’t care where you post your video. Anyone with half a brain will laugh at you and how childish you are acting once they watch it. If you want those prices on that ad, go to that store and harass the employees there. As of right now, your business is not welcome and you need to leave. I’m calling the police, I recommend walking away. The woman proceeded to yell at my supervisor while she was on the phone and the police ended up having to come and escort her out of the building.

The little girl was picked up by her father, who I remember looked exhausted, I felt awful for them. I never did end up finding out if she actually posted that video.

