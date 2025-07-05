A Difficult Customer Rants At An Innocent Employee, But She Knows She Wasn’t In The Store When The Incident Occurred

We’ve all encountered unreasonable people in the wild.

“This store is full of liars” Went to work on Tuesday when a woman came in to pick up a prepaid order. I remember helping her pick out the gift originally and she was a bit of a difficult customer, but not rude.

Just one of those people that needs to see every color in every style before making a decision. It took her almost an hour texting back and forth with her adult son to figure what he wanted and of course it was the only color I didn’t have at our location. She paid in full, all was well, and I was happy it was over. Fast forward a few days later to Tuesday.

I had one other customer in the store when she came in. I smiled, gave her the shoes and figured that would be the end. Instead, she starts rambling and going off about how she was here the day before to buy something and she was going to pay cash but decided to pay card, but still put down $20 and it’s our fault her money is missing. She said, “Oh it’s such a shame there’s truly no more honest good people in the world.”

All because she didn’t see $20 sitting on the counter of the store a day later. I finally try and get a word in because she’s basically just ranting/yelling at me. “Ma’am. I have no idea what you’re talking about. I wasn’t working yesterday!” She says, “Oh I know that!” Then continues talking about how our small business is terrible and finally walks out.

She literally knew I had nothing to do with whatever weird situation she had and yet still felt justified in yelling at me for it. After she left the only other customer in the store looks at me and just goes, “What was wrong with her?” His response gave me faith I wasn’t crazy. I told him if she hadn’t yelled at me, I would’ve told her we have a lost and found for lost items like that.

Also since the owner was the one who helped her, I was going to let her know she could talk with him the next day. There’s literally nothing a small business has to gain over stealing $20. That type of situation could ruin our reputation.

