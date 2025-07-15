A Doctor Talked About The Differences Between Ibuprofen And Tylenol. – ‘That one, it causes ulcers, gastritis, GI bleeds, kidney problems.’

There’s a lot of conflicting information out there about over-the-counter medications, and today, we’re gonna get some of that confusion cleared up.

A doctor posted a video on TikTok and shared his opinions about Tylenol and ibuprofen and if people should be taking them.

The doctor told viewers, “Tylenol, for most people, is safe to use, even daily if they have to, for pain.”

He added, “You have to take a lot to cause liver problems, usually.”

The doctor continued, “Ibuprofen is almost never safe to take every day. That one, it causes ulcers, gastritis, GI bleeds, kidney problems, but it works well.”

He added, “So a lot of people end up on it for a long time, every day, and then they come in with, like, a GI bleed.”

The doctor said, “Tylenol, generally you’re okay. Ibuprofen, steer clear, occasionally okay.”

