A Driver Only Had Two Payments Left On Their Car, But They Had To Get Rid Of It After A Bad Hail Storm

by Matthew Gilligan

Jeez, talk about bad timing…

A woman posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why she had a very bad, no-good, awful day when it came to her car.

The video shows a Toyota C-HR being loaded onto a tow truck and the text overlay reads, “When they declared my car, THAT I ONLY HAD TWO MORE PAYMENTS ON UNTIL IT WAS PAID OFF…”

The text overlay continued, “A total loss from the hail damage.”

Doh!

Talk about bad timing…

Take a look at the video.

I’m so mad #wtf#hail#fyp#this#sucks

And check out what viewers had to say about this.

This person shared some advice.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And one viewer shared their thoughts.

This is a real bummer!

