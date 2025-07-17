A Driver Only Had Two Payments Left On Their Car, But They Had To Get Rid Of It After A Bad Hail Storm
by Matthew Gilligan
Jeez, talk about bad timing…
A woman posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why she had a very bad, no-good, awful day when it came to her car.
The video shows a Toyota C-HR being loaded onto a tow truck and the text overlay reads, “When they declared my car, THAT I ONLY HAD TWO MORE PAYMENTS ON UNTIL IT WAS PAID OFF…”
The text overlay continued, “A total loss from the hail damage.”
Doh!
Talk about bad timing…
Take a look at the video.
@carrrrr173
I’m so mad #wtf#hail#fyp#this#sucks
And check out what viewers had to say about this.
This person shared some advice.
Another TikTokker chimed in.
And one viewer shared their thoughts.
This is a real bummer!
If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.