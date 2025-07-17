A Driver Only Had Two Payments Left On Their Car, But They Had To Get Rid Of It After A Bad Hail Storm

Jeez, talk about bad timing…

A woman posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why she had a very bad, no-good, awful day when it came to her car.

The video shows a Toyota C-HR being loaded onto a tow truck and the text overlay reads, “When they declared my car, THAT I ONLY HAD TWO MORE PAYMENTS ON UNTIL IT WAS PAID OFF…”

The text overlay continued, “A total loss from the hail damage.”

Doh!

Talk about bad timing…

Take a look at the video.

And check out what viewers had to say about this.

This person shared some advice.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And one viewer shared their thoughts.

This is a real bummer!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁