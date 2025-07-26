A Driver Said She Got A New Car As Compensation After A FedEx Truck Hit Her Vehicle
by Matthew Gilligan
Getting into a car accident is never a good thing…
Or is it…?
It seemed to have worked out well for a woman named Caroline, and she posted a video on TikTok and told viewers that she got a new car because of her accident with a FedEx truck.
The video shows Caroline in her new car and she said, “If you’re wondering where this car came from…”
Caroline continued, “I got hit by a FedEx 18-wheeler. And FedEx got me this.”
Wow!
Here’s the video.
@cvpcvpcvp
@FedEx u spared my life but plz gimme the dash cam footage
And here’s what viewers had to say.
This person wants more info.
Another viewer chimed in.
And this TikTokker spoke up.
Maybe it’s not such a bad thing to get into an accident with a FedEx truck…
As long as you’re not hurt, of course.
Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.