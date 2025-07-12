A Friend In A Dance Class Told Her She Cheated On Her Boyfriend, And Now She’s Debating Whether Or Not To Tell Him About It.

No one likes to find themselves in a situation like this…

I’m talking about having a crisis of conscience about whether to tell someone bad news about their relationship.

Do you say anything, or do you just keep your mouth shut?

Check out what this woman had to say on Reddit and see what you think about her current dilemma.

WIBTA for exposing a girl cheating on her boyfriend? “I (24F) just started attending a dance academy about a week ago. Classes are three times a week. On the first day, I asked some of the girls where they lived. I figured if anyone lived nearby, I could offer them a ride. I’m a pretty extroverted person and just wanted to make some friends.

Sure, why not?!?!

Turns out, only one girl (26F) lived close. She said she’d really appreciate the help since the academy is far from our neighborhood. We agreed to ride home together. On the way, she mentioned she didn’t really have friends and asked if I’d be okay being friends. I said sure. She seemed sweet, we started talking more during ride. She told me about her interest in belly dance, her job, hobbies, etc. She seemed genuine, listened well. Fast forward to today after class, she asked if we could stop somewhere to talk. She said she needed advice. I told her I’m not great at advice but I’d hear her out. She told me there’s a guy, one of the dance trainers at our academy. She said he’d been hitting on her from day one. Apparently she’s been going to this academy for about a month now, and since the group isn’t that big, everyone knows each other. She said the trainer is really handsome and exactly her type, and she was super into him. Yesterday he asked her out, and they ended up kissing in his car and hooking up at his place. At first, I was like okay…? If you like him and he likes you, what’s the problem?

Oh…

Then she hits me with, “Well… I have a boyfriend. We are together for four years.” I was stunned and straight up told her, look, even if things aren’t great between you guys, doing this behind his back is still cheating. He doesn’t deserve that. No one deserves that. But she goes, No, he loves me, we love each other, things are great between us. I go, “You literally just said you’re into this other guy” And she goes, “I think I love them both.” At that point, I just asked what she expected me to do with all of this. Then she says she hasn’t told anyone because she has no friends which, honestly, started to make sense at that point I was thinking to myself yeah, now I get why.

After that, we didn't say much.

After that, we didn’t say much. I dropped her off and went home. But now I can’t stop thinking about it. I can’t just pretend I don’t know what she’s doing. I had her number saved, so I found her on Instagram and scrolled through her followers. I’m 99% sure I found her boyfriend. Part of me says it’s not my relationship, it’s not my business. But another part of me thinks if I were in his place, I’d want to know. Would it be the *******?”

She’s in the middle of a sticky situation…

