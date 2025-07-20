A Health Expert Warns Against The Artificial Ingredients In Premier Protein Drinks

It can be hard to decipher what kind of protein shakes are good for you and which ones are bad.

And that’s where this video comes in!

It comes to us from a health expert who shared his honest opinion about Premier Protein shakes, which happen to be the #1 selling shakes on Amazon.

The man asked, “What is actually in Premier Protein shakes?”

The TikTokker ran down the list of ingredients and told viewers at one point that a “mediocre protein shake” would probably be satisfied with that make-up, but the Premier Protein shakes go further.

He said that these shakes contain additives.

The man told viewers, “Here’s the crazy part: Food manufacturers are not required to put how much artificial sweetener they’re using in their products on the label. They’re only required to put how much sugar content is in something.”

He said the drink should be called, “milk derivative oil water with extra sweetener and essence of multivitamin.”

Check out the video.

@jigsaw_health 🚨 What’s REALLY in Premier Protein Shakes? 🚨 This is the #1 selling protein shake on Amazon… but wait ‘til you see what’s actually inside 👀 Let’s break it down: 💧 Water 🥛 Cheap milk protein concentrate & Calcium caseinate 🍫 Tiny bit of cocoa, fiber & salt Could’ve stopped there for a basic shake… but nope. They went all in with: - High-Oleic Sunflower or Soybean Oil – Carrageenan, Phosphates, Gums & Chemical Additives – Synthetic vitamins & minerals – “Natural & Artificial Flavors” – Sucralose + Ace-K (Artificial Sweeteners) That “1g of sugar” claim? Clever marketing. If we’re renaming this, let’s call it: Milk-Derivative-Oil-Water with extra sweeteners & essence of multivitamin. Bottoms up… or nah? 🤔 #proteinshake #cleaneating #cleaningredients #ingredientsmatter #readthelabel ♬ original sound – Jigsaw Health

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer isn’t buying it.

Another TikTokker didn’t hold back.

And this individual spoke up.

He thinks you should definitely skip this stuff!

What’s left to eat, though?

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.