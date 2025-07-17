A Heated Argument Broke Out Over A Misunderstood Text, But She Refused To Give Her Friend A Ride To The Airport And Their Friendship Splintered

Even solid friendships can be tested by miscommunication and hurt feelings.

So when emotions between two friends spiraled the night before an early airport drop-off, things unraveled fast and one of them ended up stranded and furious.

Who was at fault here? Read on to decide for yourself.

AITA for refusing to drive my friend to the airport after she yelled at me I’m 29F, and my close friend (28F) asked me last week to give her a ride to the airport early on Saturday morning. She said she had no other way to get there, and I agreed since we’ve done favors for each other before.

But soon, tensions between these friends began to rise.

On Friday night, she got upset over a text misunderstanding and started sending me angry messages. She accused me of ignoring her and told me I didn’t care about her plans. I tried to calm things down, but she kept ranting until I blocked her for a few hours.

So when it came time to give her the ride, she wasn’t feeling up to it.

The next morning at 5 AM, she messaged me again asking if I was still coming. I told her I needed rest after being yelled at and that she should book a taxi or rideshare.

This made her friend even more mad and her decision divided the rest of the friend group.

She blew up at me for leaving her stranded. Now our mutual friends say I’m selfish for not helping despite our fight. She thinks I’m an awful friend for letting her figure it out alone. AITA for refusing to drive her after she treated me badly?

The argument may have started from a misunderstanding, but how these friends handled it is what made things worse.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user thinks the communication could have been better between them.

If her friend had known her plans from the start, it’s possible this argument could have never happened.

Some things just aren’t worth blowing up a friendship over.

Maybe she only proved her friend right with her behavior.

While the friend’s anger was out of line, the silent treatment certainly didn’t help resolve anything.

Emotions ran high on both sides, but neither handled it with grace.

