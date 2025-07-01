A Lady In A Motorized Scooter Demanded Help Even Though He Didn’t Work There, And When He Refused To Help She Got Up And Made A Scene

Some people seem to start conversations out just looking for a fight if they don’t get the exact answer they want.

When the lady in a motorized scooter in this story asked this guy to help her and he refused because he didn’t work there, she lost her mind.

She tried to follow him around throughout the store until he started yelling back at here, both of them causing a scene.

I was so confused This happened in 2018. I was working at and auto parts warehouse and our uniform was a black polo with our logo on it. I would wear our shirt with some cargo shorts, so nothing like the uniform Target employees have to wear. It was my last day of work before our Christmas break and so on the way home I was gonna stop by Target to pick up the last things I needed for my shopping for the season.

What does she want him to do?

I’m in the shampoo area looking around when a woman on one of the store provided scooters calls over to me. I initially didn’t realize but when I did and looked at her she says, “The scooter just died.” I just said, “Oh man that sucks.” She then asked me what I was gonna do about it. I was so confused cause I even looked down at my clothes to make sure I wasn’t loosing it. I told her I wasn’t gonna do anything for her. She then said she needed another scooter and that I needed to get her one. I laughed and then started to walk away. She then started yelling at me that she was gonna report me and how I was being a jerk.

If she can walk so well, why can’t she get her own scooter?

I tried to walk away and then she stood up and started following me and yelling at me that I was gonna lose my job and that she needed a new scooter now. I tried staying calm but lost it at that point and screamed at this random lady that I don’t work for the store and to get out of my face. I finally lost her and finished grabbing my stuff and headed for the check out. I get to the front of the store and I hear that crazy voice again. At this point she’s screaming at me saying that I’m a piece of trash and that I’ll be fired all the while she has this guy with her now. I lost it and started yelling back at this Karen.

Wow. This escalated quickly.

The random dude tried to step to me but I just yelled “**** you lady and if you think this rat faced redneck piece of trash is gonna scare me I’ll beat your *** after I send his ***** *** to the ICU.” The guy looked at me then tried to grab her and said “Babe can we just leave”. Finally, someone who I guess is a manager walks up and asks what was going on. The Karen yells, “Your stupid employee is refusing to help me”. The manager says, “He doesn’t work here.”

Finally, she is catching on.

She then finally realized how crazy she was being and turned a red I’ve never seen before. She then looks at me and tried to apologize but also trying to blame me for not telling her clearly. Then after I told her to get away from me she starts to yell at me again and I lost my mind. I don’t remember what I said but I know I was threatening her and the random dude with her and she finally shut up. The manager then said I had to leave cause I was causing a scene. I told him I was paying for my stuff and then leaving which I did and finally headed home to enjoy my Christmas.

That lady was crazy, but so was the author of this story since he couldn’t just bite his tongue and had to escalate.

Not a good look right before Christmas.

Let’s see what the people in the comments say about it.

Yup, this should have been a simple conversation.

I think this commenter is right.

This is all to often true.

Yeah, she could have just gotten another scooter.

This is good advice.

Two lunatics in one store is a dangerous combination.

She was definitely crazy, but his response was nuts as well.

The guy with her was the only rational one in the story.

