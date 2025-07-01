A Man Sailing To Hawaii With His Cat Got A Package Delivered While He Was In The Middle Of The Pacific Ocean

How cool is this?!?!

A man named Oliver who quit his job to sail to Hawaii with his beloved cat posted a video on TikTok and he had a pretty cool announcement.

It seems that a beauty brand company called e.l.f. Cosmetics delivered a package to Oliver…while he was on his ship in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.

Oliver has become quite the social media sensation since he embarked on his journey and he shared a video on TikTok that showed a plane dropping off a package to him while he was out at sea, which you can watch HERE.

In the video below, Oliver told viewers that the package dropped to him was from e.l.f. Cosmetics.

The beauty brand was nice enough to deliver some sunblock and some face cream.

Talk about a score!

What a nice gesture!

Check out the video.

This is what viewers had to say.

e.l.f. Cosmetics chimed in!

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this viewer spoke THE TRUTH.

This is so cool!

Technology for the win!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.