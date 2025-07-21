July 21, 2025 at 4:48 am

A Mechanic Wasn’t Impressed With The Chinese Tires He Saw On A Car

a car up on a lift

I’ve never even heard of this brand before, but that doesn’t mean much because I know next to nothing about cars.

But this guy sure knows his stuff!

He’s a mechanic and he posted a video on TikTok to share his feelings about a Chinese tire company.

car on a lift

The video shows a car on a service lift in a shop.

The TikTokker zoomed in on the tires and showed viewers that they were LingLongs.

He said, “You know, I’ve bought a lot of cheap [expletive] in my day.”

close up of a tire

The man continued, “But I ain’t never in my life bought a set of LingLongs, buddy.”

Tell us how you really feel!

car getting worked on

Here’s the video.

Love me a pair of LingLongs 🚗🛞 #cheapshit #linglong #tyres #foryouu #carmechanic #mechanic #tyrefitter #autorepairshop

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 06 22 at 4.36.18 PM A Mechanic Wasnt Impressed With The Chinese Tires He Saw On A Car

Another TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 06 22 at 4.36.36 PM A Mechanic Wasnt Impressed With The Chinese Tires He Saw On A Car

And this individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 06 22 at 4.37.20 PM A Mechanic Wasnt Impressed With The Chinese Tires He Saw On A Car

He didn’t hold back one bit!

Most people don’t.

