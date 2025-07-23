July 23, 2025 at 2:48 pm

A Mom Said Her Daughter’s Cheerios Tested Positive For Poisonous Levels Of Lead

by Matthew Gilligan

Wow!

Now, this is something we’ve never seen before.

A mom named Kayti posted a video on TikTok and shared some alarming news she got when she did some investigating after her daughter got a blood test and the results showed that she had lead poisoning.

The TikTokker was so concerned that she immediately got to work in her house and tried to find out what the source of the lead could be.

Kayti said, “The anger. I just swabbed everything in my house. We’re talking 90 swabs, I swabbed everything. You know what popped positive?”

The woman showed viewers that several Cheerios tested positive for lead.

Kayti said, “I tested 20 of these [things], every single one of them turned pink.”

Hmmm…

Here’s the video.

@kaytipie

♬ original sound – buckysaveragesimp

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person isn’t buying it.

Another TikTokker sounds upset.

And this individual weighed in.

It seems like people are pretty divided about what she had to say…

And for good reason.

